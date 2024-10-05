Fresno County taking measures after Hurricane Helene hits IV fluids factory

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hospitals across the country are facing possible shortages of IV fluids after one of the largest plants in the country was badly damaged by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

There's concern the shortage will reach Central California and local hospitals are preparing for the worst.

Aerial footage obtained by Action News shows the destruction in North Carolina, where Baxter International produces 60% of the country's IV fluids.

In a statement posted on the company's website, the medical supplier says they will be shut for the foreseeable future.

The closure of the plant has prompted Fresno County to release a health alert warning people of potential shortage of the life saving liquid.

"We are certainly hearing that our own hospitals are very aware and trying to prepare ahead of time," said Dr. Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Vohra wants medical providers to know that with Baxter cutting production after Helene, there could be a possible shortage.

He is encouraging health care providers to take inventory of their IV fluids and prioritize patients with the most urgent need.

"We don't want to be in a position where this does turn into a crisis. We really just want to make sure that we continue care as normally as we can," explained Vohra.

Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County is taking a possible shortage seriously and is already preparing as they prioritize the health and safety of their patients.

In a statement sent a to Action News the hospital says, in part:

"We have instituted emergency conservation measures for intravenous fluids this week after damage from Hurricane Helene forced the closure of the Baxter plant in North Carolina."

Ben Wiele with American Ambulance says they are grateful to be alerted of a potential shortage.

The first responder doesn't expect to experience a deficiency in IV fluids but they are still following the guidelines provided by the county.

"Rest assured that the ambulance that comes to you is going to be supplied with the correct medications at all times. So, if an ambulance is showing up to your house they have the supplies ready to go," said Wiele.

