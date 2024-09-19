Fresno County's unhoused encampment ban now in effect

People who violate the ordinance could face a fine of $500 or up to six months in jail.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's unhoused encampment ban is now in effect.

The Board of Supervisors approved the ban in August.

It comes on the heels of the city of Fresno's recently approved ban on encampments.

The ordinance also follows a June US Supreme Court ruling that states cities can legally enforce bans on sleeping outside in public areas.

