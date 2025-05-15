Fresno Fire hoping to fill 30 firefighting vacancies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we inch closer to summer and increased fire danger, Fresno Fire is searching to fill 30 vacancies in the department.

Fresno Fire says the city has already seen an uptick in fires this year with over 180 grass fires compared to 150 this time last year.

Wednesday alone, the city saw multiple fires along highways 180, 41, and 99.

Fresno Fire is stressing the importance of having a full staff.

"As we come into the summer months here and higher temperatures, it's really important that firefighters have the ability to go home on their days off, rehab, rest for their next duty cycle," Josh Sellers with Fresno Fire said.

The department is looking for thirty qualified candidates to fill its vacancies.

Applications open on Monday.

You need a high school diploma, a valid driver's license, and a CPR card to apply.

You can find more on the qualifications and application process here.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, X and Instagram.