Fresno Firefighter burned rescuing 5-year-old from central Fresno apartment

Flames ripped through apartments at the Las Flores complex in Fresno, trapping a 5-year-old girl inside a unit that had only one door as an exit.

Flames ripped through apartments at the Las Flores complex in Fresno, trapping a 5-year-old girl inside a unit that had only one door as an exit.

Flames ripped through apartments at the Las Flores complex in Fresno, trapping a 5-year-old girl inside a unit that had only one door as an exit.

Flames ripped through apartments at the Las Flores complex in Fresno, trapping a 5-year-old girl inside a unit that had only one door as an exit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames ripped through apartments at the Las Flores complex in Central Fresno Thursday night trapping a 5-year-old girl inside a second-story unit that had only one door as an exit.

Frantic neighbors watched in horror, desperate to get the little girl out of the flames, as they anxiously waited for help from the fire department.

"We were all trying to get the little girl out before she was burned on the couch, and you could just hear the little girl screaming that that was the worst part of me being a mom, that's something you don't want to see," said Elizabeth Abalos, the Las Flores property manager.

It only took two minutes for firefighters from Station 5 to arrive.

Chief Billy Alcorn said the crews arrived to dozens gathered around the burning apartment.

Less than four minutes from the first call, firefighter Juan Galindo ran through the crowds and flames to get to the little girl.

"He went in, and he could hear the young child screaming for help, but it was hot. It was extremely, extremely hot," said Alcorn.

Galindo, who has been with the department for nearly ten years, ran back out of the apartment and back in, the flames burning his ears as he went

Chief Alcorn said despite his injuries and the danger he faced Galindo wasn't going to leave the apartment without the child.

"For him, he wouldn't have done anything different,' said Alcorn.

"He would've done the exact same thing over and over and over again because that's what we're here to do."

Galindo is back home recovering with his family.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle.

While Galindo was able to rescue the little girl, four dogs were killed in the fire.

Galindo told the chief he had just trained for an apartment fire rescue earlier.

The 5-year-old remains in critical condition.

Her mother and 7-year-old sibling were also hurt, but fire officials couldn't say how they're doing as of Friday.

They did say their injuries were less severe.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.