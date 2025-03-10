Fresno gets $500,000 donation from PG&E to help small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small businesses in the City of Fresno will be getting some financial help to combat rising energy costs.

The city received a $500,000 donation from PG &E.

The majority of the money will help support locally-owned restaurants.

A check presentation was held on Monday with Fresno leaders and the utility company.

The city says $400,000 is being designated for the Energy Efficiency Grant Program.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the city will be matching that amount, providing a total of $800,000 in grants.

In the last year, Action News has reported on small businesses struggling to keep up with high food costs and energy bills, forcing some to cut back on hours.

The program helps restaurants with energy efficiency upgrades, like new HVAC systems, windows and appliances.

"Small restaurants in our community are not eligible for PG &E's incentive program, so any help we can provide them is much needed," Dyer said.

Grants will reach up to $15,000 and cover up to 75 percent of the total project cost.

As for the other $100,000 of the donation, that money will purchase five LUCAS chest compression devices for the Fresno Fire Department.

The devices assist with fast and high-quality chest compressions during cardiac emergencies.