Fresno Grizzlies bring back 'Tacos' alter ego for 10th anniversary

The Fresno Grizzlies unveiled a new Fresno Tacos uniform to celebrate 10 seasons of the alter ego.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Grizzlies will honor their delicious alter ego with brand-new uniforms this season.

The Fresno Tacos was a brand born out of tradition, a way to celebrate the city's world-famous Taco Truck Throwdown.

Recognized as a trailblazer within the world of Minor League Baseball marketing, the Tacos will be celebrating their 10th season.

According to The Grizzles, the team wants to make a point to recognize the Central Valley's role in the origins of the taco truck, which came as a result of lonchera trucks that arose during the Braseros Act in 1942 and helped feed laborers in the fields during World War II.

"Paying tribute to the hardworking men and women who run these small businesses is the cornerstone of our Tacos alter ego," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies, "and we feel this year's rebrand brings the attention back to them."

Merchandise featuring the sleek new red and silver design won't be available until closer to Opening Day, but the Grizzlies still want to give fans the chance to get their hands on a piece of this new collection.

The team is offering a sweet new bundle to celebrate the reveal.

The bundle ensures a pre-order of the new Tacos hat, as well as a ticket to Fresno Tacos Night on May 30, which will be the first time the uniforms will be worn on the diamond.

Only 100 bundles are available, and fans interested can find more information on how to get one on the Tacos' official site.

