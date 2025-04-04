Fresno Co. Library prepares for possible end to federal grants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A public source to the community might soon be looking for other sources of funding for the programs it provides.

Last month, the Fresno County Public Library applied for a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the IMLS.

However, on March 14th, President Trump issued an executive order directing financial cuts to the agency.

Earlier this week, according to a statement from the union representing IMLS workers, the entire agency's staff was put on administrative leave.

The statement went on to say, "The status of previously awarded grants is unclear. Without staff to administer the programs, it is likely that most grants will be terminated."

"We do receive grants that are funded through," said Sally Gomez, Fresno County Public Library Director. "The Library Services and Technology Act, which the IMLS serves as like a pass-through for that funding, so they usually will get the funds. They'll pass them through to the State Library, and then usually the State Library will administer grants."

IMLS was one of the agencies the Trump administration said it wanted "eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law" as part of the effort to reduce the federal government.

According to the American Alliance of Museums, the agency only receives a tiny fraction of the federal budget.

Fresno County Library Director Sally Gomez said the grants aren't used for their daily operations but help provide additional programs for the community.

"It does help us provide additional services," said Gomez. "It does take away from some of the outcomes that we can contribute to in the communities that we serve."

Gomez said they have several grants through IMLS; if they end, they'll have to pivot or look for other funding.

She expected to get direction from the State Library System soon.

On top of directing grant money, Gomez said IMLS also collects data from libraries around the country to help secure other funding.

"The other part is the data collection," said Gomez. "So you know, we have e-rate, which is the funding that it that helps us provide low-cost networking and Internet connections throughout all of our library branches. So without them being there as kind of the data collector, we're not sure how those programs are going to be continued."