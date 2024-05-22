Fresno low-income housing opens interest list on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Housing Authority has now opened interest lists for new low-income and affordable housing.

Hopeful tenants were able to start to applying for housing in the Fresno and Pinedale areas at 10 am on Thursday, May 23.

Sebastian Beck arrived at Fresno Housing at 7 am to apply.

"I've been here three times, I've been to the map program, I've been to different places and some people get lucky and some don't," said Fresno resident, Sebastian Beck.

Currently, he lives with is sister in Clovis, but had been living in his car before that.

"I lived in my hummer for 13 months," said Beck.

That time in his Hummer left him with health issues.

Beck says there were times he didn't have the proper blood circulation, and it left him with an ulcer.

Now, he just wants some stability.

"I hope this time, fortunately, I can get lucky because I have an income. I want to pay bills I want to pay rent, I just need somebody to give me a break," Beck.

Fresno Housing CEO Tyrone Roderick Williams says the Central Valley is going through a housing crisis.

"We are committed to not only building housing, but transforming lives," said Williams.

Thursday's interest list includes apartments ranging from Legacy Commons, to Parc Grove Commons and Viking Village.

Williams says their opportunities span a wide range of incomes, but the new applications are not for the section 8 housing choice voucher.

"This is for apartment units, in other times, we've had housing choice vouchers, this is different," said Williams.

The current applications open are for specific apartments, while the vouchers move with you per location.

Regardless of if you've signed up before, this opportunity is still available.

"Sometimes it may require applying multiple times, but my encouragement is don't give up," said Williams.

Beck says he'll keep searching until he finds an opportunity to support himself.

"I want my own, ain't nothing like having your own," said Beck.

The agency says that before you can add yourself to the list, you'll need to sign up for an account on the Fresno Housing Online Application.

If you are selected, you will be placed on a waitlist and notified by mail, phone or email. Additional documentation will be needed after such as photo ID, social security cards and proof of income.

The interest lists close at 3 pm on June 6.

For additional details and how to apply, click here.

Fresno Housing will also be closing the following interest lists in the following cities on Wednesday, May 22, at 3:00 pm:



Del Rey

Laton

Reedley

Fowler

Parlier

Selma

Sanger

Orange Cove

