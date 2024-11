Fresno Mission taking donations to help serve holiday meals

The Fresno Mission is currently taking donations as part of its goal to serve 42,000 hot meals this Thanksgiving.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have the chance to take action this holiday season and help those in need.

In addition to meals, your gift helps provide shelter, clothing and other services.

If you would like to help out and donate, head to the Fresno Mission's website.