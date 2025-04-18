Fresno native among 2 Marines killed in crash near US-Mexico border, officials say

NEW MEXICO (KFSN) -- A Marine from Fresno was one of the two military members killed in a crash near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday.

Military officials say 28-year-old Lance Corporal Marcelino Gamino served as a combat engineer after enlisting in May 2022.

The second service member killed has been identified as 22-year-old Lance Corporal Albert Aguilera from Riverside.

Both Marines were based out of Camp Pendleton in Southern California.

Lance Cpl. Marcelino Gamino of Fresno (left) and Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera of Riverside (right) were killed in a crash in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Authorities say the crash happened during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is just west of El Paso, Texas.

A third Marine injured in the crash remains in critical condition.

Military officials say the service members were deployed to support Joint Task Force Southern Border operations.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.