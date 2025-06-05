Fresno expands lawn-to-garden rebate program to promote water conservation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents looking to save water and beautify their yards may now qualify for more financial help from the city.

The City of Fresno has expanded its "Lawn to Garden Rebate Program," offering increased incentives for homeowners and businesses that replace traditional lawns with drought-tolerant landscaping.

The program, which began in 2015, is designed to reduce water use and promote sustainable gardening practices. Thanks to a $5 million grant, the city has increased its rebate to $2 per square foot-up to 1,500 square feet for residential properties and up to 4,000 square feet for commercial properties.

That means homeowners can receive up to $3,000, while businesses may qualify for as much as $8,000.

"If we all do our part early, we may not have to take stricter steps-like cutting back on watering days-if we reach Stage 4 or 5 drought levels," said Wendy Cornelius, water conservation supervisor for the Fresno Department of Public Utilities. "It also helps sustain our groundwater."

The department has installed its own demonstration garden, filled with colorful, drought-resistant plants, to show what's possible with water-wise landscaping.

"A lot of customers are really happy because we help encourage blooms throughout the seasons," Cornelius said.

One local example is The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, a senior living community near Fresno and Barstow avenues. The property used the rebate program to transform its grounds into a vibrant, low-water landscape.

Sebastian Gallegos, owner of SG Landscapes, says water-efficient can also be beautiful.

"We do a lot of drought-tolerant plants, rockwork and design that lets clients really enjoy their yards," Gallegos said.

The rebate is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and applicants must be approved before beginning any work. So far, more than 100 applications have already been submitted.

For more information or to apply, click here.

