Fresno patient one of the 1st in US to get new Alzheimer's treatment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time Fresno doctor is part of a ground-breaking treatment in the fight against Alzheimer's.

In July, the FDA approved Kisunla for people with mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

On Monday, one of the first patients in the United States received the drug intravenously at the office of Dr. Perminder Bhatia in northeast Fresno.

The neurologist says this new treatment is not a cure, but it has proven to be effective in slowing the progression of the disease.

For Dr. Bhatia, this treatment is especially meaningful. His mother passed away from Alzheimer's.

He says he's grateful to help provide his patients with a fighting chance.

Kisunla is delivered by IV every four weeks.

