3 arrested for deadly 2024 southwest Fresno shooting, police say

The Fresno Police Department will be announcing new details on multiple investigations.

The Fresno Police Department will be announcing new details on multiple investigations.

The Fresno Police Department will be announcing new details on multiple investigations.

The Fresno Police Department will be announcing new details on multiple investigations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in 2024.

Police have taken 19-year-old Makhy Joyce, 18-year-old Malik Jordan and a 17-year-old male into custody for the shooting on December 11.

It happened near East Samson and South Lee avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Markazsa Perry in the backyard of a home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to her upper body.

Perry was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Police say the three suspects are gang members, and the incident appears to be gang-related.

Joyce and Jordan were booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges. The 17-year-old was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Detention Center.

While the arrests have been made, police are still asking anyone with more information to come forward.