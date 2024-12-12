Police to provide update on deadly southwest Fresno shooting

Fresno police said when they got to the scene near East Samson and South Lee avenues, they found a 32-year-old woman who had been hit once in the upper body.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are set to provide an update on a southwest Fresno shooting that left a 32-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near East Samson and South Lee avenues.

Fresno police said when they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman who had been hit once in the upper body.

The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators believe that several people are involved in the shooting, but it's too early to tell if it's gang-related.

