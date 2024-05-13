Fresno Police investigating two overnight stabbings

There's no word from Fresno Police if the stabbings were connected or separate.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a pair of overnight stabbings in Central Fresno.

The first one happened after 11 p.m. Sunday at First Street and Clinton Avenues right in front of the Fresno Art Museum.

The victim was later found down the street in the Foods Co parking lot.

Police are still working to gather information on what led to the attack.

They say the victim is being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police have not revealed any information about the victim or provided a suspect description.

The second stabbing happened a few miles away near Abby and Divisadero Streets.

Officers say the victim walked into Community Regional Medical Center earlier Monday morning with an injury to his upper body.

Police say the victim got into an argument with another person near the McDonald's, eventually leading to him being stabbed. He is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the crime scene and the suspect.

No word if the two incidents are related.