Fresno police officer arrested for DUI, CHP says

In a statement, the Fresno Police Department said Pichardo was already on paid leave for a "non-disciplinary matter."

Monday, January 20, 2025 8:57PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department confirms one of its employees was arrested for driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol tells Action News it happened on McCall Avenue, north of Highway 180 around 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office initially stopped FPD Officer Kent Pichardo and then turned the incident over to CHP for a DUI evaluation.

Authorities say Pichardo fell asleep at a red light and did not move once it turned green. He was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, then cited and released to a responsible party.

The Fresno Police Department released a statement saying the employee involved was already on paid leave for a "non-disciplinary matter."

An internal affairs investigation has been launched into the incident.

The statement goes on to say, "As with any allegations of misconduct, trust and transparency with our community is paramount and we will investigate the matter thoroughly."

