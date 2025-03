Fresno Police officer involved in crash, no injuries reported

FRSNO, Calif. -- A Fresno police officer was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

Officials say an officer in a patrol car and a van with nine people crashed on Fresno and O Street at 5 a.m.

It's unclear who was at fault or what caused the crash.

In the van was a woman driving, teens and younger children.

Police say no one was injured.

The woman driving and the officer reported pain and got checked out at the hospital.

The Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.