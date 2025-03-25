Fresno police officer passes away after battle with cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis West graduate turned Fresno police officer has died after a battle with cancer.

On Monday, the Fresno Police Department announced that Officer Ryan Torres had passed away the previous Friday.

Torres began his journey in law enforcement as a police cadet in 2021,

He went on to serve the department as an officer for over four years.

"His empathy, understanding, and genuine care for others made him approachable, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand," officials wrote about Torres.

When assistance was needed, Ryan was the officer everyone wanted by their side.

Officials say Torres dreamed of becoming a SWAT officer and was preparing for a team exam when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Before becoming an officer, Torres was a standout baseball and soccer player at Clovis West High School.

Torres leaves behind his wife, Zoe.

