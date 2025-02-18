Fresno Police unit involved in crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a crash involving a police vehicle in central Fresno.

It happened after 3:30 am Tuesday at Fruit and Shields.

Police say a patrol officer was involved in a collision with an SUV at the intersection.

Officers are still trying to determine a cause, and what direction each vehicle was going.

The officer and driver from the SUV were taken by to Community Regional Medical Center.

They suffered minor injuries, and are getting checked out at the hospital.

The patrol officer was going to a call but was not operating with lights and sirens.

Partial closures are in effect in the area to preserve evidence.

