Fresno Police's SWAT Team recognized for 50 years of service

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Department's SWAT team is being recognized for 50 years of service.

Members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Force gathered with interim police chief Mindy Casto at Thursday's council meeting to receive a special commendation.

Officers say they pride themselves on taking part in long and often difficult training sessions in order to help keep neighborhoods safe and provide the best possible outcomes when they are called out.

The Fresno Police Department SWAT team was first established in 1974 to respond to critical incidents, such as hostage situations and barricaded, armed subjects.

