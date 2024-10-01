Fresno Rabbi reacts to attack on Israel

Rabbi Winer says he is praying for peace in the Middle East and is comforted by the fact that he feels peace here in the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The barrage of missiles fired into Israel by Iran Tuesday comes a week before the one-year mark of the Israel-Hamas war and just ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday this week

"Because typically these things happen around the most holy days in our calendar, we've all been anticipating something so it's not a surprise and it's horrible," said Rabbi Rick Winer of Temple Beth Israel in northwest Fresno.

Here at home, Temple Beth Israel has increased security to keep its congregation safe in Northwest Fresno.

The synagogue has been targeted by vandals and threats in the past.

"Precautions are in place. We really appreciate our partnership with the city and local and federal law enforcement. We feel confident that we're well-protected here. But the fact we have to protect ourselves is upsetting," said Winer.

The Israel Defense Forces reports at least 1,200 citizens have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since the surprise attack on the country back on October 7th.

As the war rages on, Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them civilians.

Pro-Palestinian activists continue to call for a cease fire in the region and a two-state solution.

Rabbi Winer says he is praying for peace in the Middle East and is comforted by the fact that he feels peace here in the Valley.

"What's really important is that here everyone strives to get along. I've met with Muslim and Arab leaders and we all agree with the civic leaders as well that we're going to do everything we can to maintain not only peaceful relations here but the strong positive relationships that make Fresno what it is," said Winer.

