Fresno State athletics director Garret Klassy reflects, narrows plans for the future

Fresno State Athletics Director Garret Klassy sat down with Action aNews for an exclusive interview as he wraps up year one leading the Bulldogs.

Fresno State Athletics Director Garret Klassy sat down with Action aNews for an exclusive interview as he wraps up year one leading the Bulldogs.

Fresno State Athletics Director Garret Klassy sat down with Action aNews for an exclusive interview as he wraps up year one leading the Bulldogs.

Fresno State Athletics Director Garret Klassy sat down with Action aNews for an exclusive interview as he wraps up year one leading the Bulldogs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Bulldogs enter their final year in the Mountain West Conference, Garrett Klassy is wrapping up his first year as athletic director at Fresno State.

Klassy sat down with Action News sports director Stephen Hicks for an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk about the changing college landscape and the need for upgraded facilities.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.