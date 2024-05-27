Fresno State Baseball to open NCAA Tournament play against UC Santa Barbara

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Diamond Dogs will open NCAA Tournament play against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

The Gauchos are hosting a regional after finishing their season 42-12. The Bulldogs finished their season 33-27.

Play between the Gauchos and Bulldogs will begin on Friday.

The Bulldogs are coming off their first Mountain West Championship since 2019, beating San Jose State 16-11.

Other teams in the Santa Barbara Region include Oregon and San Diego.

This region is matched with the Bryan-College Station Region, hosted by Texas A &M.

Teams in the Bryan-College Station Region include Texas A &M, Grambling, Texas and Louisiana.

The winner of each region will face off in the Super Regional for a chance to reach the College World Series.