Fresno State Baseball to open NCAA Tournament play against UC Santa Barbara

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Diamond Dogs will open NCAA Tournament play against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.
The Gauchos are hosting a regional after finishing their season 42-12. The Bulldogs finished their season 33-27.
Play between the Gauchos and Bulldogs will begin on Friday.
The Bulldogs are coming off their first Mountain West Championship since 2019, beating San Jose State 16-11.
Other teams in the Santa Barbara Region include Oregon and San Diego.
This region is matched with the Bryan-College Station Region, hosted by Texas A&M.
Teams in the Bryan-College Station Region include Texas A&M, Grambling, Texas and Louisiana.
The winner of each region will face off in the Super Regional for a chance to reach the College World Series.