Fresno State men's basketball player returns to team amid betting scandal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stands were filled at the Savemart Center on Saturday as Fresno State point guard Zaon Collins was back on the court as the Bulldogs took on the Boise State Broncos.

Collins, who was accused of betting on professional sports teams, was cleared to play by the NCAA.

"We're lucky today. We're up to eight, we're up to eight. Zaon's eligibility was cleared by the NCAA so he will be back on the court," head coach Vance Walberg said.

There were two players missing from the team, Mykell Robinson and Jalen Weaver.

Robinson, who has been off the team since January, is suspected of betting the team would underperform.

A disappointment for fans.

"I just felt like if that's the rules, you don't do it," fan Yvonne Houlding said.

Weaver told ESPN on Thursday, he bet on himself but he never tried to sabotage the season.

Across the street at Campus Pointe, the bulldog players alleged betting was a topic of conversation with fans.

"It was a little disappointing. You feel that college is the ones that keep a little integrity still," fan Brian Galvan said.

Galvan sells vintage Bulldogs merch. He attended a couple games this season and felt something was off.

"I noticed some things that were strange that could have been some possible wins or maybe a lot closer. Wondering why they had the worst season in history," Galvan said.

Fresno State will play its last home game of the season against Wyoming Tuesday night.

