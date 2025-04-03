24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Fresno State student fees to rise for 2025 fall semester

According to the university, the last mandatory student fee increase was in 2009.

Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:43AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

University president Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval approved a mandatory $495 increase on Tuesday.

The fee is expected to bring in more than $11 million annually, including $5 million to the athletic department.

Despite financial cuts across the CSU system, Fresno State spent nearly $20 million last year to support athletic programs.

According to the university, the last mandatory student fee increase was in 2009.

They used a student referendum in 2018 when creating a fee to help pay for a new student union.

That fee was then rejected before a revised fee was approved by student votes a year later.

Fresno State says financial aid will likely cover the new mandatory fee for more than half of its students.

