Fresno State student fees to rise for 2025 fall semester

According to the university, the last mandatory student fee increase was in 2009.

Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting this fall, Fresno State Students will pay nearly $500 more a year to fund academic, athletics and student support programs.

University president Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval approved a mandatory $495 increase on Tuesday.

The fee is expected to bring in more than $11 million annually, including $5 million to the athletic department.

Despite financial cuts across the CSU system, Fresno State spent nearly $20 million last year to support athletic programs.

According to the university, the last mandatory student fee increase was in 2009.

They used a student referendum in 2018 when creating a fee to help pay for a new student union.

That fee was then rejected before a revised fee was approved by student votes a year later.

Fresno State says financial aid will likely cover the new mandatory fee for more than half of its students.