Fresno State's 49th Chicano/Latino commencement honors students

The graduation celebrations continued at the Save Mart Center on Saturday for Fresno State's 49th Chicano-Latino commencement ceremony.

The graduation celebrations continued at the Save Mart Center on Saturday for Fresno State's 49th Chicano-Latino commencement ceremony.

The graduation celebrations continued at the Save Mart Center on Saturday for Fresno State's 49th Chicano-Latino commencement ceremony.

The graduation celebrations continued at the Save Mart Center on Saturday for Fresno State's 49th Chicano-Latino commencement ceremony.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The graduation celebrations continued at the Save Mart Center on Saturday for Fresno State's 49th Chicano-Latino commencement ceremony.

Students were recognized for their hard work and the significant milestone.

Fresno State's Chicano-Latino commencement is one of the largest in the nation, with more than 1,000 students celebrated amongst their family members.

Action News anchor Graciela Moreno was there to give the ceremony's opening remarks.