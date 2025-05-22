Fresno State's sweet corn goes on sale just in time for Memorial Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A summer staple is making a return this weekend.

Fresno State's sweet corn will be available starting this Saturday, May 24, at the Gibson Farm Market.

The Gibson Farm Market is located on Chestnut and Barstow avenues.

The market opens at 8 a.m., but traditionally, people line up earlier in the morning.

Yellow corn will be available for 49 cents per ear.

White and bi-color varieties won't be ready until next week.

The Gibson Farm Market will also be open for extra hours Memorial Day weekend.

The first 71 acres of this year's sweet corn crop were planted at the beginning of January.