Fresno Unified A4 summer programs registration now open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School's almost out and instead of just having fun in the sun, the Fresno Unified, office of African American Academic Acceleration, or A4, is preparing to ensure students continue working towards their educational goals with 6 programs.

"These summer programs really reduce the three months of learning loss that can typically happen when we go into the summer months," said Project Manager, Jamaal Washington.

Jamaal Washington is in charge of the elementary reading program that serves kinder through fourth grade students.

This program helped kickoff A4 and in the past two years he's worked with the young scholars, he's noticed how their admiration for reading has changed.

"The joy that our scholars get in the program, the love of reading that we see -- but we've also seen growth where students are progressing in the different skills in their literacy -- as well as the amount of books read each session," said Washington.

Since the summer of 2020, they had 2,500 students participate in the elementary reading program and they've read 125,000 books since that summer.

Another key to their success is having inclusive curriculum.

"How we deliver the services is really coupled with culturally relevant curriculum -- so that our students are able to see themselves and be represented in the curriculum that they learn," said Program Manager, Domino Chumrley-Birch.

Chumrley-Birch says she grew up in a culturally affirming school system, so she understands the difference it can make when it comes to student confidence.

In addition to the elementary reading, they also offer kinder readiness, math camp, LEAD or learn excel affirm develop, CHIPS camp for rising 9th graders and this year they have a new pilot program, Figures.

"Our figures program is focused on providing opportunities, academic support and mentoring for our young girls in the areas of stem so that they are able to pursue college majors and careers confidently in the STEM fields," said Chumrley-Birch.

The free programs start June 10, you can find sign up information HERE.

