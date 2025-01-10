Fresno Unified allows student creativity to shine with 3D Printing Winter Camp

Isaac Schweer doesn't miss a beat when creating his superhero mask, quickly refilling his pen.

The fifth grade student from Wilson Elementary School is one of about 60 total students who signed up to take part in Fresno Unified's Winter Camp for 3D Printing.

"So 3D printing is a S.T.E.M program. They learn about how to build and construct different objects," site coordinator Carol Viana said.

Viana says this is the first time they've offered it as a standalone class.

Students use pens called 3Doodlers to create their masterpieces.

They get to build with their hands and get to write more, especially now, since everything is more computerized, they get to practice more of their coordination.

While students are making masks and shields Thursday, they make a variety of pieces. Wednesday, they made snowflakes and Friday, they're going to make fruit.

"We made like a monster and last time I made a parrot, or like some type of colorful bird," Schweer said.

The class allows students to follow a design or branch out and use their imagination.

Like one student who made sure her shield had depth, or the young man who used his glasses as inspiration, or the young lady who made a ring with a gold star.

"All you guys really need to know is that's pretty cool, really fun, and it gives you a chance to be creative in a way you didn't think you can before."

And the best part is, students get to take all of their work home.

