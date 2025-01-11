Fresno Unified hosts first Ninja Camp for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified introduced a new winter camp for curious and adventurous students with lots of energy.

Kids are climbing, jumping, and running as part of the district's winter camp at Reverent School of Movement.

The parkour and calisthenics gym for all ages is hosting the first-ever Ninja Camp for the district, but if you ask the kids, it's not very easy to describe what that entails.

"I get to do obstacle courses and jump around," third-grade student Jenevieve Dominguez said.

Owner and head coach, Emic Kitson, says students don't always realize they're learning because most skills are disguised in play.

That includes Jenevieve Dominguez's favorite game, Lava Monster.

Kids have to avoid the monster chasing them, but also can't step on the floor.

"They learn how to master exactly where they're going to land, exactly how to climb over something safely. They learn how to do a pull-up, they learn how to do a squat, a proper push-up," Kitson said.

High Performance Academy helps organize winter camps.

Valentina Vivas says they help get kids out of the house while they're out of school.

"This is a great chance for kids to have access to education, as well as sports and making sure they're enjoying their break and not just sitting down at home on video games," Vivas said.

Whether they're standing on their hands, moving their bodies on bars or working on their balance, every activity aims to build their skills and confidence.

"We want them to walk out thinking this isn't torture. This is health and fitness and movement is challenging, but it's fun. It could be enjoyed," Kitson said.

