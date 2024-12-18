Fresno Unified offering free meals during winter break

One by one, workers on the assembly line were busy packaging meals for Fresno Unified students on Tuesday.

The school district recently announced it will offer meals to children during the winter break.

"We know that even though our students are on vacation, they might have access to food, so we want to make sure they still have food during this time. And because it is a difficult time sometimes for families," said Fresno Unified Director of Nutrition Services, Amanda Harvey.

With the exception of January 1st, the District will offer free meals starting December 26th to January 10th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at seven different locations.

Harvey said Hoover, McLane, Sunnyside and Fresno High Schools will be open during those times to offer a free meal.

As well as DeWolf High, Farber Educational Campus and Phoenix Secondary Academy.

Harvey said a child up to 18 years-old doesn't have to be enrolled in a Fresno Unified school to get access to a free meal.

"They just go in and say they want a meal, and they should get a smile from our staff, and they get a meal. They do need to consume the meal on campus, so, they're not grab and go, they do have to be them there and the child has to be present," said Harvey.

Harvey said the district will serve more than 15,000 meals during the holiday break, which is about 200 meals a day at each site.

She adds the meals will be similar options served during the regular school year.

"There is a friendly face that will be there to serve their meals. It is hard sometimes, sometimes being away from school is hard for our children. So, this does give them a safe, warm place during the winter," said Harvey.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.