Fresno Unified students sharpen Spanish skills through Dual Language Immersion summer course

Wawona School is hosting classes for students focused on Dual Language Immersion.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The traditional school year may have come to an end, but class is still in session for some students in the Fresno Unified School District.

Several "Summer Academy" courses are being held, giving students a chance to enhance their learning.

Students TK through 7th grade are learning to read, write and speak Spanish.

"Learning over the summer is very important, especially for our students in the dual language immersion program, so they can continue practicing their second language," Wawona Principal Delia Nuño said.

Principal Nuño says the summer academies offered by FUSD are valuable for kids.

"It gives our students in Fresno Unified the opportunities to continue learning, to socialize and a safe place to be," Nuño said.

Students are at a new site this summer.

They're being hosted at Bullard Talent because Wawona has construction underway.

Some of the students in class say there's a lot of learning, but there's also a lot of fun.

"My favorite thing that we did over there was when we did soccer," Sebastian Reyes said.

Soon-to-be fourth grader Sebastian says during lunch they also have special visitors or watch movies.

Sebastian says he mostly speaks English but has been able to learn how to speak Spanish through the DLI program.

He showed us his skills by answering the class's daily question "What can people do to make the world a better place?" in Spanish.

The three-week course is free for FUSD students.

Principal Nuño says she hopes each session leaves the kids with lasting memories.

"My hope for our students at the end of the summer academy is that students make new friends, continue learning and continue practicing their second language," Nuño said.