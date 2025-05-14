Fresno Unified substitute accused of contacting child for sex, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a Fresno Unified substitute teacher for allegedly trying to contact a child for sex.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Carlos Gonzalez for sending harmful material to a child and attempting to meet a minor for sexual activities.

Investigators say he was using the messaging app Kik to contact children.

At the time of his arrest, authorities discovered his Fresno Unified employee card, which identified Gonzalez as a certified substitute.

Investigators believe Gonzalez may have used his role to access children.

Action News has reached out to Fresno Unified for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

Authorities are concerned that there could be more victims.

