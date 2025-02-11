Fresno Unified third annual suit drive begins

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Old clothes are getting a new purpose in the Fresno Unified School District.

Starting Monday and continuing through February 21, you can donate business attire to the Foundation for Fresno Unified Students.

"Clean out your closets, look for those blazers and dresses and accessories and shoes that might not fit anymore but would be great for our students in Fresno Unified for interviews, for college admissions, for projects," said Andrew Scherrer, Executive Officer of the Foundation.

Neighborhood Industries is helping collect the clothes, which don't just have to be suits and skirts.

"That includes the folks who are in the hands-on trades so anything like steel-toed boots, construction clothes, the medical field, brand new scrubs. Anything related to work wear. We're so excited to accept on behalf of Fresno Unified Foundation," said Michelle Wong, Neighborhood Industries Board Chair.

Last year, the foundation collected 5,000 pieces of clothing.

This year, they've upped the goal to 7,000.

"The professional clothing items will not only go to high schools in our area, but they'll go to our Suited for Success event in April at Hoover High School," said Scherrer.

There, students will be able to shop the donated clothes for free.

You can find boxes to drop clothes off at Neighborhood Thrift in the Tower District, Black Marketplace Vintage Boutique on Olive Avenue, Anthropologie at Fig Garden Village, and J. Crew at River Park.

"It's so important to offer the opportunity for students to get clothing accessible for them and also makes them feel professional and confident going into the workforce," said Wong.

You have until next Friday to help Fresno Unified students be suited for success."

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.