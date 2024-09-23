Fresno will begin enforcing illegal camping ban Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno will begin enforcing its illegal camping ban on Monday, September 23.

The new law prohibits camping, sitting or lying on public places, including streets, sidewalks and alleys.

Those who refuse to follow it can face a misdemeanor charge, up to one year in jail, or fines of up to one thousand dollars.

Fresno City leaders have said that the unhoused crisis isn't a Republican or a Democrat issue; it's a community one, and they will continue to invest in services, shelters, and permanent affordable housing for those who want the help.

However, advocates for the unhoused say this ordinance is not the solution.