Friday Night Football 2024: Playoffs (First Round)

First Round Playoff Matchups

Friday, November 8

Tulare Union vs Clovis East at Lamonica 7:00 PM

Clovis at Hanford 7:30 PM

Liberty vs Central at Koligian Stadium 7:00 PM

Sanger vs Clovis North at Buchanan 7:00 PM

San Joaquin Memorial at Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Clovis West at Arroyo Grande 7:00 PM

Bullard at Frontier 7:00 PM

St. Joseph at Lemoore 7:00pm

Tehachapi at Sunnyside 7:00pm

Redwood at Kingsburg 7:00pm

Lompoc vs Monache 7:00pm

Mission Oak at Kerman 7:00pm

Mission Prep vs Immanuel at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:00pm

Wasco at McLane 7:00pm

Washington Union at Coalinga 7:00pm

Cabrillo at Chowchilla 7:00pm

South at Dos Palos 7:00pm

Roosevelt at Exeter 7:00pm

Sanger West at Bishop 7:00pm

Liberty at Atascadero 7:00pm

Reedley at Morro Bay 7:00pm

Santa Maria at Strathmore 7:00pm

Fowler at Delano 7:00pm

Mendota at Selma 7:00pm

Hoover at Woodlake 7:00pm

Tranquillity at Minarets 7:00pm

Orange Cove at Firebaugh 7:00pm

Rosamond at Lindsay 7:00pm

Riverdale at Orosi 7:00pm

Foothill at Granite Hills 7:00pm

McFarland at Corcoran 7:00pm

Trona at Laton 7:00pm

Alpaugh at Fresno Christian 7:00pm

Atwater at Vacaville 7:00pm

Rio Americano at Merced 7:00pm

Livingston at Hilmar 7:00pm

Delhi at Orestimba 7:00pm

Delta at Denair 7:00pm

Golden Sierra at Gustine 7:00pm