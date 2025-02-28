Full schedule, scores for 2025 Central Section basketball championships at Selland Arena

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All roads lead to Selland Arena.

Here's a full list of all our local high school boys and girls basketball teams competing for a section championship:

Local teams competing at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Three Merced County high school teams are actually on the road to the Golden 1 Center instead of Selland Arena.

For Boys Division VI, senior Cooper Trost scored a game-high 25 points to help Stone Ridge Christian clinch victory over Sacramento Waldorf 49-43. Stone Ridge Christian has now won back-to-back Sac-Joaquin championships.

Also on Thursday, Atwater High girls basketball clinched the Division 2 Sac-Joaquin championship with a 65-49 win over Christian Brothers (Sacramento).

Christian Brothers will also have its boys' basketball team going head-to-head against El Capitan boys basketball Friday afternoon for the Division III section championship.

Friday, February 28 Matchups

Division VI Girls Basketball: #1 Summit Charter vs. #3 Lindsay - 10 a.m.

Division VI Boys Basketball: #5 Chowchilla vs. #6 Fowler - noon.

Division IV Girls Basketball: #1 Immanuel vs. #2 Santa Ynez - 2 p.m.

Division IV Boys Basketball: #1 Fresno Christian vs. #3 Monache - 4 p.m.

Division II Girls Basketball: #1 Monache vs. #2 Sierra Pacific - 6 p.m.

Division II Boys Basketball: #1 Mission Prep vs. #3 Central - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 Matchups

Division V Girls Basketball: #8 Bishop v #2 Rosamond - 10 a.m.

Division V Boys Basketball: #5 Granite Hills v #7 Strathmore - noon

Division III Girls Basketball #8 Shafter v #6 Liberty - 2 p.m.

Division III Boys Basketball: #1 North v #10 Righetti - 4 p.m.

Division I Girls Basketball: #1 Clovis West v #2 Clovis - 6 p.m.

Division I Boys Basketball: #1 St. Joseph v #2 Buchanan - 8 p.m.

