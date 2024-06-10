Fulton Factory giving unique ways to represent Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rather than wear your heart for the Central Valley on your sleeve, Fulton Factory has a variety of ways you can showcase what you love about home.

"It's a brand that allows Central Valley residents from all different neighborhoods and communities and showcases that Central Valley pride," says founder Grant Woods.

Woods can be found at pop-ups across the Valley.

His customizable hats and t-shirts celebrate the qualities that make the Central Valley special.

"It's a beautiful place we live here in the Central Valley, and there's so much uniqueness and diversity," he said.

Woods studied graphic design at Fresno State and jumped into screen printing before launching Fulton Factory.

Pricing starts at $10 for a patch.

"I design it digitally and I outsource locally," Woods said.

You can buy alone or customize a hat of your choosing.

"Everyone is picky with hats, so I have every different style so you can mix and match," Woods said. "It actually takes only a minute or a minute and a half for me to press a hat."

If there's a line, you can hang out and keep browsing or pick up your order later.

There are several new patches in the works. Woods says he takes custom orders and is open to suggestions.

Just reach out on his Fulton Factory Instagram page.

