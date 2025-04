Fundraiser to benefit local foster-based animal rescue organization

Paw Squad 559, a foster-based local animal rescue is betting on the underdogs, and now you have a chance to do the same.

Paw Squad 559, a foster-based local animal rescue is betting on the underdogs, and now you have a chance to do the same.

Paw Squad 559, a foster-based local animal rescue is betting on the underdogs, and now you have a chance to do the same.

Paw Squad 559, a foster-based local animal rescue is betting on the underdogs, and now you have a chance to do the same.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A foster-based local animal rescue is betting on the underdogs, and now you have a chance to do the same.

The team from Paw Squad 559 joined us on Action News Live at Three to discuss their upcoming Wags & Wagers Casino Night fundraiser.

It will take place on May 3rd from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Uptown Bar and Grill.

A ticket includes unlimited tacos, 150 dollars of casino cash, and free parking, plus there will be a DJ.

To reserve your spot visit PawSquad559.com.