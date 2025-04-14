Fundraiser held for Madera Walgreens murder victim

The Madera Elks Lodge served lunch on Sunday to help raise funds and mourn Erick Velazquez, the man who was gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

The Madera Elks Lodge served lunch on Sunday to help raise funds and mourn Erick Velazquez, the man who was gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

The Madera Elks Lodge served lunch on Sunday to help raise funds and mourn Erick Velazquez, the man who was gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

The Madera Elks Lodge served lunch on Sunday to help raise funds and mourn Erick Velazquez, the man who was gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A community comes together over a warm meal to mourn a man gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

The Madera Elks Lodge served up lunches with a tri-tip sandwich, chips and soda in the pharmacy's parking lot on Sunday.

All day, folks were able to drive up for the $15 meal.

Funds raised will go to the family of 29-year-old Erick Velazquez.

He was shot and killed on March 31 at the store on Cleveland and Schnoor, his death making national headlines.

The Elks Lodge says they wanted to honor Erick, who often helped members.

"A lot of us frequent this Walgreens so it touched our heart because we've ran into Erick and he's been so friendly," Elks Lodge member April Parrish said. "A lot of the members get their prescriptions here, he always helps out, directs us where to go. So we really knew we wanted to do something for him."

Along with buying Sandwiches, the Elks Lodge says several people donated money.

Narciso Fernandez is accused of killing Velasquez.

An exact motive for the shooting remains unknown, but authorities say Fernandez had a grudge against large-scale pharmacies.

A meeting ahead of Fernandez's Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for May 6.