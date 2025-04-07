Funeral for Madera man shot and killed while working at Walgreens

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many will gather to remember the man who was gunned down inside a Walgreens in Madera.

29-year old Erick Velazquez will be laid to rest on Monday.

He was shot to death on March 31 at the store on Cleveland and Schnoor just before 10 pm.

Police say Narciso Fernandez is accused of killing Velazquez.

The victim was an employee of Walgreens at the time.

Video captured the moments after Velazquez was shot and killed.

An exact motive for the shooting remains unknown, but authorities say Fernandez had a grudge against large-scale pharmacies.