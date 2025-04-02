Madera Walgreens employee remembered for "bright smile" after chilling attack

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A security camera bracket is now left dangling from the ceiling of a Madera Walgreens.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows Narciso Gallardo Fernandez shooting at the camera just moments after allegedly killing a Walgreens employee on Monday night.

Police say Hernandez was in the parking lot reloading his gun as officers arrived.

"There is no relation between Narciso and Erik Velazquez," Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte told Action News.

Chiaramonte says Narciso drove from Pixley and showed up at the Walgreens off Cleveland Avenue just before closing Monday.

"We do know he has a general disdain or grudge against pharmacies, large-scale pharmacies," Chiaramonte said.

As Fernandez shot at the camera, police say his victim was on the phone with 911.

"I was able to hear the gunshots in the background," a dispatcher told officers over the radio.

Investigators say Fernandez fired at least five shots.

"We're going to need all the medical help we can get, and please contact on-call detectives," an officer told the dispatcher over the radio.

District Attorney Sally Moreno confirms she is preparing to file murder charges.

She expects a report from Madera Police on Wednesday morning.

The Madera County District Attorney's Office will file its paperwork with the county court by noon.

Fernandez could appear before a judge as soon as 1:30 PM to enter a plea.

"It's really scary because he (drove) to come kill the boy, and it's really scary," Isabel Hernandez said.

Hernandez had shopped at the Walgreens before. She recognized Velasquez right away.

"A young guy and really nice person, and now has died," Hernandez said of Velasquez. "It's very, very sad for the community."

Velasquez's neighbor tells Action News that Velasquez was the father of two young children.

The community is now coming together to support his family via a GoFundMe started by a coworker.

"We will always remember his big bright smile," the organizer wrote online.

Walgreens says Grief counselors and support staff will be here on-site Wednesday and then again on Thursday when the store reopens.

They say their thoughts and prayers are with the victim's loved ones.

