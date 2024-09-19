Fundraiser to help family of Clovis East student killed in crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis East High School hosted a fundraiser on Wednesday to help the family of a student who died in a motorcycle crash.

Police say Austin Ly died when he was hit by a car and thrown from his bike at the intersection of Fowler and Tulare Avenues in east central Fresno.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, where the 16-year old worked, provided the food for the fundraiser.

Students also wrote letters to the grieving family.

The line of students and staff waiting to buy food stretched across campus.

All the money raised at the fundraiser will go to the Ly family as they deal with this tragic loss.

