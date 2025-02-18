Funeral held for Kings County Fire Captain

The community gathered to remember Kings County Fire Captain, Mark Eads.

The community gathered to remember Kings County Fire Captain, Mark Eads.

The community gathered to remember Kings County Fire Captain, Mark Eads.

The community gathered to remember Kings County Fire Captain, Mark Eads.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community gathered to remember Kings County Fire Captain, Mark Eads.

A funeral for the 62-year-old was held at 10 am Tuesday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in northeast Fresno.

Eads had responded to a call for smoke inside a building in Avenal on February 1.

While at the scene, he suffered a medical emergency and later died at the hospital.

He started working with Kings County in 2003 and was promoted to fire captain in 2021.

He was buried at Saint Peter's Catholic cemetery.

