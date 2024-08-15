WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Funeral held for retired Fresno Fire captain who died from cancer

KFSN logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Funeral held for retired Fresno Fire captain who died from cancer
Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered to honor the life and legacy of a Fresno fire captain.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered to honor the life and legacy of a Fresno fire captain.

A funeral service was held Thursday for retired Fire Captain Walt Sickler, who died due to cancer.

His wife, Trina, says driving a fire truck was her husband's dream come true and he was proud to provide for her and their son.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

"Walt was in his element on a good working fire, often said to have been on more roofs than Santa," she said.

The service took place at The Well Community Church in Clovis.

The department played a video tribute for Sickler.

He passed away after serving the City of Fresno for nearly three decades.

The fire department says Sickler had been battling job-related cancer for several years.

Following the service, a procession of fire apparatus escorted Captain Sickler and his family to his final resting place, Belmont Memorial Cemetery.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW