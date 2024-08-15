Funeral held for retired Fresno Fire captain who died from cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered to honor the life and legacy of a Fresno fire captain.

A funeral service was held Thursday for retired Fire Captain Walt Sickler, who died due to cancer.

His wife, Trina, says driving a fire truck was her husband's dream come true and he was proud to provide for her and their son.

"Walt was in his element on a good working fire, often said to have been on more roofs than Santa," she said.

The service took place at The Well Community Church in Clovis.

The department played a video tribute for Sickler.

He passed away after serving the City of Fresno for nearly three decades.

The fire department says Sickler had been battling job-related cancer for several years.

Following the service, a procession of fire apparatus escorted Captain Sickler and his family to his final resting place, Belmont Memorial Cemetery.

