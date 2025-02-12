FUSD students gaining work experience, certifications in Logistics & Warehouse Management Program

Since October, students have been able to distribute 30,000 pounds of food through their Farber's market.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When the truck backs in at Farber Educational Center, the students get right to work.

They're unloading pallets piled high with food from the Central California Food Bank.

They're all part of the brand new Logistics and Warehouse Management Program.

Jonathan Hinojosa is their instructor.

"I like to think this program is about not just creating career ready, but life ready students," Hinojosa said.

This is a student-run operation.

Through their partnership with the food bank, they sort and organize thousands of pounds of food to address food insecurity in the area.

"We have an internal workforce development program. This was such a direct, like a next step that just made so much sense to us to engage our youth, to engage our youth in citizenship and civic engagement and stewardship and giving back," Central California Food Bank Director of Development Chanel Ruiz-Mendez said.

Students host a monthly "Farber's Market," which is a full choice food pantry.

It allows people to decide which foods are best for their family's needs instead of being assigned a box of items.

"It makes me feel good because I can't see someone not eat for no day," Senior Israel Cano said.

Students also take care of the majority of FUSD's Backpack Program, which ensure students don't go hungry over the weekend and along the way, they're earning workforce certifications.

"For me, I like that because it's something different from what other schools do. They get you certified and ready for the job," Senior Isaac Carrillo said.

Even if it wasn't their first choice, the skills they learn and the opportunity they're given helps keep them coming back.

"I love doing this. This is the only class I look forward to coming to," Junior Vianney Raigoza said.

Hinojosa says he hopes the skills students learn in class will help them be successful in a future career and in life.

"We think about each other before we think about ourselves. If they can take that into the community, if they can take that into their job, they take that into their homes, we're changing the kids as well as their lives," Hinojosa said.

Since October, students have been able to distribute 30,000 pounds of food through their Farber's market.

That equates to about 25,000 meals.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.