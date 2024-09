Get in the 'Aloha' spirit and support local foster family agency

You have an opportunity to get into the "Aloha" spirit while also supporting a local foster family agency.

You have an opportunity to get into the "Aloha" spirit while also supporting a local foster family agency.

You have an opportunity to get into the "Aloha" spirit while also supporting a local foster family agency.

You have an opportunity to get into the "Aloha" spirit while also supporting a local foster family agency.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to get into the "Aloha" spirit while also supporting a local foster family agency.

We sat down with the founder and CEO of "Angels of Grace," Lisa Casarez-Austin, to hear about the "Luau of Love" fundraiser and how your support will directly impact kids here in Central California.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.