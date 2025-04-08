Get your first look at the new animated 'Predator' movie

20th Century Studios gives fans their first look at "Predator: Killer of Killers," the new animated movie coming to Hulu June 6.

20th Century Studios gives fans their first look at "Predator: Killer of Killers," the new animated movie coming to Hulu June 6.

20th Century Studios gives fans their first look at "Predator: Killer of Killers," the new animated movie coming to Hulu June 6.

20th Century Studios gives fans their first look at "Predator: Killer of Killers," the new animated movie coming to Hulu June 6.

There's a new Predator in town and he's in animated form in "Predator: Killer of Killers."

According to the official synopsis, "The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent - the ultimate killer of killers."

Dan Trachtenberg serves as director, co-writer and co-producer of the film. He is not new to the Predator world. He directed "Prey" in 2022 and has "Predator: Badlands" due in theaters later this year.

"Predator: Killer of Killers" streams June 6 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.