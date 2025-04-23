Police reveal ID of Gilgo Beach victim 'Peaches' and her toddler

MINEOLOA, Long Island -- Nassau police revealed the identity of the Gilgo Beach homicide victim known as Jane Doe No. 3, commonly referred to as "Peaches," and her toddler, at a news conference in Mineola on Wednesday.

The woman was found inside a Rubbermaid container at Hempstead Lake State Park in Lakeview in June 1997.

The skeletal remains of her child were found during a series of discoveries off Ocean Parkway in April 2011, and the toddler was linked to her five years later through DNA analysis as part of the renewed Gilgo Beach homicide investigation.

The identifications were previously made, but had not been made public for investigative reasons.

On Wednesday morning, police announced the mother was named Tanya and the child was named Tatiana. Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

In 2022, the FBI sought information on a deceased man in Mobile, Alabama, who investigators believed had a genetic connection to the woman and child.

Their deaths are part of the larger suspected Gilgo Beach pattern, although they have not been linked to suspect Rex Heuermann, currently charged in seven killings.

His case is back in court in Riverhead on Wednesday for a brief conference with the attorneys to set a schedule for the continued Frye hearing. Heuermann will not attend the brief hearing.