GLAAD Award nominations: "Agatha," "Abbott" and "Shadows" celebrate LGBTQ+ visibility

The GLAAD Media Awards celebrate LGBTQ+ stories and visibility in the media

"Agatha All Along," "Abbott Elementary" and "What We Do in the Shadows" are among shows that celebrate LGBTQ+ stories nominated for GLAAD Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, announced the nominees for the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards today.

With a mission "to accelerate acceptance and understanding for LGBTQ people through visibility in media," the GLAAD Media Awards highlight "culture-shifting stories about transgender people, people living with HIV, global LGBTQ criminalization, LGBTQ asylum seekers, LGBTQ youth, and more."

To qualify for a nomination, nominees are based on "Fair, Accurate, and Inclusive Representations," "Boldness and Originality," "Impact" and "Overall Quality."

"Abbott Elementary" Disney

This year, nominees range from Disney+'s "Agatha All Along," to ABC's "Abbott Elementary" and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows," with categories spotlighting Outstanding Comedy Series, Children's Programming and TV Journalism.

With 28 nominations, The Walt Disney Company (ABC Network, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Freeform, ESPN, FX, Hulu, National Geographic) scored the most nominations of any network, outlet or platform.

In the film categories, National Geographic's "Campbell Addy | Photographer" was nominated for Outstanding Documentary.

For television, "Abbott Elementary" was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, along with "What We Do in the Shadows." Also, the Disney+ hit "Doctor Who" was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Aubrey Plaza in "Agatha All Along" Walt Disney Studios

"Agatha All Along" and Hulu's "How to Die Alone" were nominated for Outstanding New Series.

Nominations for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series included Disney+'s "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" and Hulu's "Feud: Capote vs The Swans" and "Under the Bridge."

Freeform's "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" received an Outstanding Reality Program nomination.

Both of Hulu's reality shows "I Kissed a Boy" and "I Kissed a Girl" were nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

In the Animated Kids & Family Programming or Film category, Disney Channel received nominations for "Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House," "I Wanna Dance with My Buddy" from "Hailey's On It!," "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," "Powerless" from "Monsters at Work" and "Summer of Heart Eyes" from "Primos." Hulu's "Fight Krewe" and "The Bravest Knight" were also nominated.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures"

Disney Jr.'s "Firebuds" and "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" were both nominated for Outstanding Children's Programming.

ABC received six journalism nominations including Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for "A Special Monologue for the Republican in Your Life" from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of 'The Umbrella Academy,' Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation" from "The View."

"GMA3's" "Small town in Arkansas is a safe haven for LGBTQ+ residents" and ESPN's "Becoming Che" from "SC Featured" were nominated for Outstanding TV Journalism Segment.

"Good Morning America's" "Finding Love & Light in Unexpected Places: Small Towns Celebrate Pride Across America" and "ABC News Live's" "Pride Across America" were nominated for Outstanding Live TV Journalism.

Finally, for Outstanding Online Journalism, ABCNews.com's "The uncertain future of a historic LGBTQ+ safe space: New York City's People's Beach" was nominated.

The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place March 27 in Los Angeles.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.